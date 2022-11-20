What does the start of Liverpool’s Premier League look like since the 2010/11 season?

After 14 games, Liverpool have scored 22 points and are in sixth place — but how does this record compare to the previous 12 seasons?

A lot has been done for the start of the 2022/23 season of the Reds after four defeats in the championship in just 14 games, which is twice as much as in all 38 matches of last season.

The Reds’ problems have been carefully examined under the microscope: injuries, transfers — or lack thereof — fatigue, schemes and desire, among other things, are all in the spotlight.

And because of the disjointed start, Liverpool is 15 points behind the leading Arsenal and seven points behind a place in the top four, but Jurgen Klopp’s team played a game less than Tottenham, who took fourth place.

As for the start of the Premier League season compared to previous campaigns, in only three other seasons have Liverpool scored less than 22 points after 14 games since the 2010/11 season.

In the 2012/13 season, the lowest number of points was scored after 14 matches with 16 points, then 2010/11 with 19 and 2014/15 closes the three worst with 20 points.

Liverpool’s fourth worst start in the league since the 2010/11 season.

The average number of points in the league after 14 games is 26.4 over the last 13 seasons.

At the other end of the spectrum, the maximum catches at the same stage were in 2019/20 (40), 2018/19 (36), 2020/21 and 2021/22. (both 31).

Liverpool have averaged 26.4 points after 14 games since the 2010/11 season, leaving Liverpool 4.4 points behind their average for the first time since the 2015/16 season, when Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers.

As for the positions in the table, Liverpool’s lowest place after 14 games is 12th in the 2012/13 season, while they were first twice (2019/20 and 2020/21).

Liverpool will have a lot of work to do when their campaign resumes at Aston Villa on Boxing Day, but their training camp in Dubai will give Klopp plenty of time to lay the foundations.

“We know we can play better, we have to play better and we will play better,” Klopp said after the last game before the World Cup break.

“We have three weeks with a big group, a suitable pre-season for the long remainder of the season, which starts with a lot of games, but that’s OK.”