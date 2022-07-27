What does the song from the “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” trailer really mean

The first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 was released exclusively at Comic-Con 2022, and although it hasn’t been published yet, the song from the trailer is known — so what does it mean? The Guardians of the Galaxy series is known for its music, and in the two previous films, songs were used to expand and consolidate the themes and tone of the films. With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set for an emotional conclusion to the trilogy, it only makes sense that the song from the movie trailer is full of impact and meaning.

We don’t know much about the Guardians of the Galaxy. 3, but due to the small amount of publicly available information, the third movie seems like another exciting entry in the MCU catalog. After the events of “Avengers: Finale” and “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the Guardians travel through space alone again, presumably in search of a way to bring Gamora back. It is known that several popular comic characters will debut in the film, such as Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) and the Supreme Evolutionist (Chukwudi Iwuji). While the entire MCU is popular, the Guardians hold a special place in the hearts of many, and an exciting third movie is sure to seal the landing again.

What’s the song in the “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” trailer (and why)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. The song from trailer 3 is The Flaming Lips’ 2002 hit “Do You Realize??”, an interesting choice. The song is written much later than a typical GOTG soundtrack and has a much darker tone than previous GOTG songs such as “Fox on the Run”. As director James Gunn explains, the reason for this choice is that the song reflects how the Guardians have matured, emphasizing that this will be a different type of Guardians movie. The song touches on the themes of loss, reality and the finite amount of time that people have to live. The dark but psychedelic song reflects the position the characters are in as the series nears an emotional conclusion, but will still contain the insane cosmic visuals that the films are known for Guards .

What does the song from the “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” trailer tell about the story

As James Gunn said, GOTG 3 is the end of the Guardians era in the MCU, and this, combined with the choice of this song, reveals some dark details of the story. The song talks a lot about losing those you love, hinting that we may see several Guardian characters meet their end in Vol. 3. The song also talks about the illusions of life, which means that the Guardians will probably have to face a reality they don’t want, whether it’s accepting losses or accepting their past. The film already tells about the origin of the Rocket, which this line may hint at. As several figures behind the Guardians films hint that the third film will be the end of their time in the MCU, this song definitely promotes the idea that the film will be much sadder than most Marvel films.

Around the “Guardians of the Galaxy. Tom” a lot of hype. 3, but the song from the movie’s trailer hints that the story may be more depressing than exciting. The soundtracks of the series have so far perfectly matched the tones and themes of the film, and “Guardians 3” will undoubtedly match the same quality. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. The first trailer 3 may not be published yet, but it’s already obvious that setting it to “Do you understand??” is the perfect choice.