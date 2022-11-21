What does the purple circle mean in Snapchat?

When using Snapchat, you’ve probably come across some user profiles inside the purple circle, but what does the purple circle mean? Here’s what you need to know.

Snapchat is still one of the easiest ways to connect with friends, allowing you to send photos, videos and more to each other, as well as post messages to your history for viewing by selected groups.

When using the app, you’ve probably seen that some of your friends or profiles that you can see in the quick add feature have purple circles around their Bitmoji or profile.

If you don’t understand what those purple circles mean on Snapchat, here’s all you need to know.

Snapchat is still an extremely popular social media platform.

What do purple circles mean in Snapchat?

While purple circles on Snapchat can have different meanings depending on the section of the app they appear in, one thing they often point to is that a user who has a circle around their profile has uploaded a story.

By clicking on the “Stories” tab, you will be able to see friends, as well as people you haven’t added yet, with purple circles around their photos.

If you see a purple circle with a lock next to it, it means that you have been added to someone’s personal history. This means that only you and a select group of people selected by the uploader will be able to view the history.