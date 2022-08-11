What does the NBA’s Decision Mean for LeBron’s Number

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA announced the abandonment of the sixth issue in honor of Bill Russell, who died at the end of last month at the age of 88.

“Bill Russell’s unprecedented success on the court and his pioneering work in the field of civil rights deserve unique and historic respect,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a press release. career will always be recognized.”

Shortly after the news was announced, fans wondered what it meant for players like LeBron James to wear the No. 6 jersey. According to a new report, they were “inherited” and would be allowed to wear the jersey.

“Players who currently wear number 6, like LeBron James of the Lakers, will become grandfathers,” NBA insider Shams Charania said.

Throughout his career, LeBron has been switching between jersey #23 and jersey #6. He recently switched back to number 6, which he wore with the Miami Heat.

We’ll have to wait and see if he stays with number 6 or makes changes.