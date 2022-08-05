What does the last Uncharted frame actually mean

Since the movie finally appeared on Netflix, fans who haven’t seen it in theaters will probably see the scene after the Uncharted credits for the first time. The film Uncharted is a free adaptation of the Uncharted video game franchise, in which Tom Holland plays Nathan Drake along with Victor Sullivan played by Mark Wahlberg. The film serves as a kind of prequel to the video game franchise, showing how his version of the characters first met, and revisiting numerous aspects of the original story in the process.

The creative freedoms that the film Uncharted gives to the source material allowed us to create a story that glorifies the games, but is not truly true to them. While this may have caused controversy, the Uncharted movie did contain many references to video games, which helped it feel like an authentic part of the franchise. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the two scenes after the credits of Uncharted, each of which represents moments from different Uncharted games. The second and final scene after the credits shows Nathan Drake in a bar making a deal with a man named Gage (Pilou Asbeck), who, as it turns out, works for Roman — a reference to Gabriel Roman, one of the main villains from the first Uncharted game. .

After Gage cheats on Nate, Wahlberg’s Sally shows up in time to save the day, finally with his iconic mustache. After rescuing Nate, the two leave the bar, but are stopped by an invisible man, which shocks both men in the last frame of the film. The scene after the credits of Uncharted does not explain this moment, but there are several different options for who the mysterious person may be, which the film itself hints at. In fact, the most likely contenders are two characters who almost never appeared in the movie Uncharted.

What Nate and Sally will see in “The Last Moment of Uncharted”

An invisible figure capable of shocking Sally and Nate implies that it is someone they both know. This actually makes it very likely that the mysterious person may be none other than Sam Drake himself, who has just escaped from prison. This could explain Nate and Sally’s shock, as both men believe Sam is dead—in fact, it’s only in the post-credits scene of Uncharted that Sam turns out to be alive.

The other potential personalities that Nate and Sally see at the last moment of Uncharted are both villains. It’s possible that the two men come face to face with none other than Joe Braddock, the film’s secondary antagonist and leader of a vicious mercenary group. It could also be Gabriel Roman, the boss Gage mentions in his brief conversation with Nathan. Any of these people could also potentially explain why Nate and Sally were shocked, since Braddock is apparently killed in the climactic scene of Uncharted (although her death is unconfirmed), and Roman is something of a major villain in the games.

The fact that Uncharted leaves the character’s identity a mystery hints that Uncharted 2 will pay off with a scene after the credits. Nate and Sally’s shock is perhaps the biggest hint of all, as it not only confirms that they recognize the figure, but also that they are genuinely surprised. Since the post-credits scene specifically teased the plot points of the Uncharted sequel, it is quite possible that the sequel will begin exactly where the last frame of the first film ends.