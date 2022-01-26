What Does The Crypto Industry Expect From The Fed Meeting?

The global crypto industry is awaiting the outcome of the Fed’s two-day interest rate policy meeting to be released today.

Experts Have Very Different Expectations from the Fed

The Fed shows that it intends to curb its easy monetary policy and raise interest rates. The Fed predicts a massive drop in the prices of top cryptocurrencies. Anndy Lian, Head of BigONE Exchange, states that the stock market is going through a new challenging journey.

Market experts believe the Fed will try to rein in rising inflation without further changing the already fragile market and not being fully confident in the success of its projects.

Bill Hughes, ConsenSys Senior Advisor and Director of Global Regulatory Matters: “We see that the whole world is holding its breath together as a group of central bankers make decisions that will have a ripple effect on all world markets.”

He adds that the Fed is very difficult to bring down inflation without further panic in the already tense market, and he especially expects it to stabilize.

Michael Terpin, Founder and CEO of Transform Group, a global blockchain consulting firm, describes the Fed’s unprecedented monetary policy as a general investor fear:

Since there is no buyback in crypto, the stock market has to bear the brunt of it. Calling everything risk-on or risk-off oversimplifies markets.

What Should Investors Do?

The news about the executive order came a day after the Federal Reserve Board (FRB) released a discussion paper for the United States that explored the pros and cons of creating a central bank digital currency (CBDC) seeking public comment by May 20.

BigONE’s Lian said, “Looking at the timeline, I think investors need to reposition their investment strategy for crypto. This could also mean the rise of altcoin markets,” he explains.

Lian says crypto investors need to have a long-term perspective and patience. Indeed, in the short term, crypto markets show volatile fluctuations.

On the other hand, Terpin states that higher prices will be seen for Bitcoin in four years. Terpin says that stock market investors usually have a plan of at least ten years, and crypto investors should adopt the same perspective.