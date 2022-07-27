What does the “Avengers 5” director’s statement mean for “Shang Chi 2”

The announcement of the director of “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” could have a big impact on “Shang Chi 2.” Marvel Studios’ presentation of the Multiverse saga at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego brought some big surprises. Avengers Exit Confirmation: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars in the same year was one of the biggest. Marvel and Kevin Feige didn’t reveal too much information about either the upcoming Avengers movie, but reports quickly spread that “Shang Chi” director Destin Daniel Cretton would handle “Avengers 5.”

Destin Daniel Cretton, leading the Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is certainly great news for the upcoming sequel. So far, he has only shot “Shang Chi” and “The Legend of the Ten Rings” for Marvel Studios, but this film proved how capable he is of creating major plot scenes and an exciting story in the MCU. Shang-Chi’s 91% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes and the film’s high box office during the pandemic showed how well the audience reacted to it. As a result, Marvel Studios left Destin Daniel Cretton next to the Disney+ Wonder Man series among other MCU projects he was developing before he became the director of Avengers: Kang Dynasty.

As exciting as director Destin Daniel Cretton’s statement about “Avengers 5” may be, it probably means that some changes are coming to “Shang Chi 2.” Cretton agreed to return to write and direct a sequel to “Shang Chi” in late 2021, and it was expected that Simu Liu’s film featuring MCU would appear fairly quickly. The announcement that Destin Daniel Cretton is directing “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” complicates the situation. “Shang Chi 2” was not included in the list of announcements of the “Saga of the Multiverse”, and now it’s hard to imagine that Cretton will direct the sequel, and then immediately move on to “Avengers 5”. This could mean that the long-awaited MCU sequel will either be postponed, or someone other than Cretton is at the helm.

Will Shang-Chi 2 be released in the Multiverse saga?

The lack of updates on “Shang Chi 2” when Marvel unveiled the Multiverse saga list makes more sense after Daniel Cretton’s Destin priorities seem to have shifted to “Avengers: Kang Dynasty.” In addition, there is not much space in the plans for a sequel to Shang Chi. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever completes Stage 4 in 2022, while the entire Stage 5 has already been announced. There are a few vacant release dates for MCU Phase 6 movies, but that means “Shang Chi 2” will be released a few months before “Avengers 5” hits theaters, or just a few months later. These release dates in 2025 mean that the sequel to Shang Chi will appear four years after the release of the first film, which is quite normal for the MCU. If a sequel is not needed for general plans, Marvel can wait with the release of Shang-Chi 2 until the Multiverse saga ends and gives Cretton the opportunity to direct it.

“Shang Chi 2” may get another Asian Director

If Marvel really wants another solo Shang Chi film in the Multiverse saga, and Cretton’s schedule is too busy, the most likely scenario is that another Asian director will take on Shang Chi 2. Destin Daniel Cretton can stay on as producer and write the script. but in the coming years, he will focus on “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and the creation of “Avengers: Secret Wars”. Marvel could use this as an opportunity to give another Asian director the same opportunity as Cretton. It may even mean revisiting conversations with the candidates who took second place as the director of the first film, such as Justin Tipping, Alan Yang and Deborah Chow played by Obi-Wan Kenobi. Shang-Chi 2 will be in good hands with any of these names if Destin Daniel Cretton can no longer handle the sequel.