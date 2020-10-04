What does Suga think about politics?

Suga and RM discussed their opinions regarding politics and explained why BTS does not consider themselves “political.”

The BTS members were asked in an interview about their views when it comes to something political. Read on to find out what Suga and RM had to share about it.

BTS made headlines recently when they not only spoke out openly against racial profiling, but even donated $ 1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We oppose racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, me and everyone have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter” BTS idols tweeted at the time. In addition, they have also donated to other important causes in social topics.

What does Suga think about BTS and politics?

But what are BTS’s views on politics, do they consider themselves political? This question was posed to the band during their interview with Variety. Starting off, we had Suga say that BTS doesn’t consider themselves political and that they aren’t trying to send a great message.

They see BTS ARMY as a conduit for their voice or opinion. Min Yoongi reiterates that ARMY talks about their own initiatives and that they always respect the opinions of the fandom as they respect anyone else’s.

On the other hand, BTS leader RM also revealed that BTS idols are not political figures. However, Namjoon added that everything is political eventually. “Even a pebble can be political,” Joonie concluded.

Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for the release of their next album BE, which is due out on November 20. It will contain the music in the BTS style, as each member has made a significant contribution to the creation of BE.

The BTS band also has MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E, their online concert that we are looking forward to as it will take place on October 10 and 11.

What do you have to say about BTS’s views on politics? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.



