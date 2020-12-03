What Does S&P Global’s Cryptocurrency Index Mean ?

S&P Global Inc. He gave a very good news to the crypto money industry today and announced that crypto money indices will be published as of 2021. This project, which will be implemented by S&P Dow Jones Indices, affiliated to S&P Global, caused great repercussions. So what exactly does such a development mean for cryptocurrency investors?

What does S&P Global’s cryptocurrency decision mean?

Anthony Pompliano, one of the important names in the cryptocurrency industry, stated that this is another step in global acceptance.

The S&P Dow Jones Indices will launch specific crypto indexes in 2021, according to @annairrera. Just another step to full adoption globally. — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) December 3, 2020

Famous analyst Michael van de Poppe also emphasized that this news was incredibly bullish, further increasing the interest of investors. So why has this news caught such attention from analysts, and what exactly can it benefit the industry?

While cryptocurrencies were on the rise in 2017, mostly with the purchases and contributions of individual investors, the situation was slightly different in 2020. The fact that companies such as Paul Tudor Jones, MicroStrategy, Square and Stanley Druckenmiller invest in BTC or cryptocurrency shows that the institutional investor is also involved in the sector.

However, institutional investors still view the cryptocurrency industry as a highly volatile and new field. This step, taken by the S&P Dow Jones Indices, can alleviate this alienation and fear of volatility.

A facilitating move for institutional investors

In the statement made by the company, it was stated that “the 550 most purchased and sold cryptocurrencies” will be included in the index. In other words, the customers of S & P, one of the leading indices of Wall Street, will be able to receive price data from a much more familiar and reliable source from now on. In the statement released by the managers of the crypto money start-up firm Lukka and S&P, it was emphasized that it was hoped that this would facilitate the entry of investors into the new asset class and “reduce the risks of the highly volatile and speculative market”.

Data provided by Lukka will be used by S&P. S&P customers, on the other hand, will be able to create custom indices based on this data and take steps to make it easier to invest in or track cryptocurrencies.

2021 will be the year of cryptocurrencies

Peter Roffman, one of the directors of S&P Dow Jones Indices, stated that it is time for rapidly growing digital assets such as cryptocurrencies to have “indices with independent, reliable and user-friendly price data”.

S&P just said they're launching an S&P index for crypto Folks…this is what mainstream looks like The dominos are falling one by one Things will only get faster from here 2021 is the year of crypto — Ryan Sean Adams – rsa.eth 🏴 (@RyanSAdams) December 3, 2020

Ryan Sean Adams, one of the prominent figures of the Ethereum ecosystem, hinted that this is the “mainstream acceptance” mark. Stating that everything will accelerate further and the domino effect will continue after this point, Adams stated that 2021 will be the year of crypto coins.



