What does Rob Gronkowski’s Retirement Mean for the Pirates Financially

As Rob Gronkowski officially retires after two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you may be curious how this move might affect the space under the NFC South giant’s cap.

Fortunately for the Bucs, that doesn’t seem to be happening. Or rather, it won’t affect them any more than if he was still a free agent.

According to Bucs insider Greg Oman, Gronk’s retirement will have no further financial impact on the team, as he did not have a contract for 2022. But there will still be dead money in their ledgers.

According to the report, Gronkowski gave the Bucks $5 million in dead money on his contract for 2021. This deal included several empty years, which each year increased the limit to a more acceptable number.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers acquired the rights of Rob Gronkowski in a trade with the New England Patriots in 2020. Gronkowski came out of retirement to reunite with Tom Brady in Florida.

The pair worked, and Gronkowski returned to form in the playoffs. He had two touchdown receptions from Brady in Super Bowl LV in their crushing win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

But injuries have dogged Gronkowski throughout his NFL career. Last season he had fractured ribs and a punctured lung, after which he missed four games.

At 33, this pension seems much more authentic than the previous one.

Is this really the last time we saw Rob Gronkowski on an NFL field?