What does ‘pure color’ mean on a Smart TV?

The world would not be the same if it were not for the colors. They bring beauty and life to the landscapes and the different places we visit, the foods we try and the most varied experiences we have. And Brazil with its pure colors is a country that stands out in this sense because of its great diversity. From our vibrant nature to our multicolored traditions, Brazil is a country that definitely stands out when it comes to colors.

So, if it weren’t for the colors, the world would probably be pretty dull – in addition to black and white.

So, in the current context, we ended up experimenting with different colors through screens. This would not be much of a problem if they were able to convey the true beauty of coloring, but that is not what happens – at least with most televisions.

Luckily for us, some smart TV models are capable of displaying what we call “pure colors”, that is, those colors closer to what we see in real life. This is the case with NanoCell TVs, LG’s bet for the premium LCD TV segment.

The purity of the coloring is not easy to achieve on a display, as it requires the right technology and methods. And that is exactly what we are going to understand as happens with LG TV models.

How does color display on a TV screen work?

The technologies behind television image production have changed a lot in recent years, so it would be difficult to explain in detail how each one works. But, in summary, we can understand that a light source projects the colors onto an apparatus and is the combination of these different colors that reproduce the image that we visualize.

The problem is that, in the image formation process on TVs, opaque colors are also emitted and end up damaging the final image quality. These have a wavelength that is between 580 nm and 640 nm, being responsible for removing the saturation of colors such as green and red, resulting in images that do not look so “alive”.

In conventional TVs, this mixture between opaque and pure colors is called by the technical name “bleeding”. Another problem is that the transition between the different shades is also impaired, since it is not so smooth between more similar colors. It is worth mentioning that even the viewing angle can be affected in some cases.