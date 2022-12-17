What does POV mean on TikTok?

POV is a term that is often used in TikTok, and if you’ve spent some time in the app, you’ve probably come across this term at some point — here’s everything you need to know about what it means and when to use it.

TikTok is probably now the most popular social media platform with an active user base of millions of users who constantly interact with each other, and a huge amount of content on the site.

As with any other social media platform, TikTok has developed its own unique vocabulary over the years, ranging from time-saving abbreviations to words that have acquired completely new meanings thanks to the application.

If you’ve been browsing your “For You” page for a while, you’ve probably come across the term “POV” at some point, whether in the title of the original video or in the comments.

The word seems to have been popularized by TikTok, but it has also spread to other social media platforms. So, what does this really mean?

What does POV mean in TikTok?

POV is an abbreviation that stands for “Point Of View” and is used to indicate that the uploaded video was shot from the point of view of a particular person.

People often use this term to demonstrate their acting abilities, so the term POV usually precedes a scenario like “POV: Karen sees you with your new phone.”

However, POV is not used strictly for acting tasks. Some people just like to use this term to create a specific scenario for their video, and it can often be used with irony.

POV is the main term widely used in TikTok, and videos with this abbreviation have gained millions of likes and views.