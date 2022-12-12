The term OML is often used in social networks and on platforms such as Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok and others. Here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

Like any other social network, Snapchat uses many different slang terms and abbreviations.

Some of these words appeared long before Snapchat, while others are more recent terms widely used on the platform.

OML is one word that you may have seen on Snapchat, whether in the context of a public post or in private messages.

If you’re not sure what it means, here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

What does OML mean in Snapchat?

On Snapchat and other social media, OML often means “Oh My Lord”. It’s an alternative expression to “Oh My God” or “OMG”, and it can be used in much the same way.

OML in this context can be used to express anything from annoyance and anger to excitement. It can be used as part of a sentence, but it can also be used separately to respond to something that someone has sent.

OML can also mean “On My Life” in many cases. “In my life” is used to emphasize that what you are saying is the complete truth, and may be a shortened version of “I swear on my life” or something like that.