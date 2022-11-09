What Does Offset Mean in TikTok?

Shift, a method that involves moving your consciousness into an alternate reality, has become popular on TikTok. Here’s all you need to know.

Every day it seems that a new trend or challenge appears in TikTok. Whether it’s viral terms like “almond moms” or the red nail theory, it’s often hard to keep track of what’s going on.

If you have recently viewed your “For You” page, you may have seen some videos that use the term “shift”.

The reality change method is a viral trend that has gained more than 13.6 billion views, and the hashtag “reality change” has more than 1.8 billion views.

As with the F74 call, people claim that this method takes you to a completely different world. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is a “shift” in TikTok?

A shift (sometimes called a reality shift) is a way of training your mind to enter an alternate desired reality. It includes a meditation method that mimics daydreaming and is based on the assumption that there are multiple or infinite realities.

According to users specializing in shifts, this is perceived as a combination of meditation, manifestation and lucid dreaming.

The idea of the shift first appeared on Reddit, but it was recently picked up on TikTok. People who have tried this have claimed that switching seems exceptionally real and vivid.

How can you shift?

Content creator melodypond248 uploaded a video explaining how to switch in just 60 seconds. First, she suggests meditating for 5 minutes and then taking a couple of deep breaths to calm down.

After meditating and taking a few deep breaths, close your eyes and visualize the desired alternate reality, trying to change.

From there, start focusing on your emotions and your five feelings. And finally, most importantly, say with your chest: “I’m going to move.”

There are many methods that you can try if you become a werewolf, for example, the “raven method” and “pillow manifestation”.

Although there is no scientific evidence of how real the shift can be, people assume that it is a great way to calm and relax your mind.