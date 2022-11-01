What Does NNN Mean in TikTok?

As we move into November, a new fashionable term has appeared in TikTok, but for the uninitiated, you can puzzle over what everyone is talking about when they say “nn”. So, to clarify this once and for all, here’s what NNN means in TikTok.

Every year, right after Halloween, a new kind of holiday begins. Unfortunately, this holiday is known not so much for fun as for a challenge.

The task is mainly for men only, although women can also participate, and it is often referred to as NNN.

What does NNN mean?

NNN stands for “November without nuts”.

Fortunately, lovers of cashews, peanuts and almonds have nothing to worry about. This November, you can eat as many delicious nuts and legumes as you wish.

No, instead, NNN (November without nuts) is a much more personal and personal challenge than your snack choice.

NNN is a challenge to fully observe chastity for a month, and is considered a healthy practice that should be undertaken at least once a year, only this November.

NNN goes viral on TikTok

Although NNN (No Nut November) has long been popular every year, TikTok’s growth has attracted a whole new audience to it.

You may have seen users talking about whether they are going to participate in NNN, whether they find it too difficult or not worth the effort.

At least now you will know what everyone is talking about when they say they have already failed NNN.