What Does Microsoft’s Purchase of Bethesda Mean?

Microsoft made a critical move to redistribute cards in the gaming world, and purchased Bethesda’s umbrella company ZeniMax Media for $ 7.5 billion. Microsoft’s move, which will launch its new consoles Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in November, had a great impact in the gaming world. Let’s take a look at what this big news means for the game world.

2020 has been a very active year for the gaming world. Sony’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft’s preparation to release the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and the new game news that came with it, have already turned all eyes to the gaming industry. Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media and the incorporation of companies such as Bethesda, Id Software and Arkane Studios strengthened Microsoft’s leverage in increasing competition.

The timing of this acquisition, which costs 7.5 billion dollars, is also very critical. Because Microsoft announced its acquisition of Bethesda shortly before the release of its new consoles, and one day before pre-orders were opened. So why has this news made such a buzz, what does this purchase mean in the game world?

First look: Is the escalation of competition good for us players?

Competition is undoubtedly one of the most important factors in the continuous and rapidly developing industry like the game world to come to this point and continue to develop continuously. Moreover, not only the competition between big companies such as Sony and Microsoft, but also the competition between independent game companies was very important in bringing the games to this point. But of course, the bigger the companies, the more impact they have on us in different areas …

For example, when Microsoft announced the price of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, we turned our eyes to Sony, and we also said that the unanimous price will cause Sony to keep the price of the PlayStation 5 at this level. After all, there was great competition, and Sony would not want to fall behind its biggest rival solely for price policy.

But when we look a little deeper, we see that the increased competition between Sony and Microsoft has resulted in the incorporation of these two companies one by one is not in our best interest.

Ultimately, it turns into a kind of monopoly, and the companies that created the games we love so much are sold one by one in astonishing numbers. Although we heard statements from many companies in similar scenarios saying ‘We are still the same, we will continue to produce our games with the same originality’, this move also increases the number of games available for sale ‘only for PlayStation’ and ‘only for Xbox’ day by day. It looks like it will turn into a race that causes an increase.

Let’s look positive: Games with bigger budgets and faster.

It is obvious that a big and powerful company like Microsoft will return financially to the companies it incorporates. At the same time, Microsoft, which has always cooperated with game companies for the parallel progress of the developed technologies and games, will have an impact on the completion of the games faster and making them a more fluid market product.

For example, scenarios such as the long-awaited and predicted release date of 2024, such as The Elder Scrolls VI, are likely to be completed in a shorter time frame under the pressure of Microsoft, for games that do not doubt that they will reach large sales figures when they come out. After all, Microsoft could not have made it to wait for the giant investment of $ 7.5 billion.

Doom, Fallout, Starfield and more: Microsoft is now a company that owns many popular games …

Microsoft’s biggest goal in taking this step was undoubtedly to attract the popular games of game studios such as Bethesda, which is part of ZeniMax, and the masses of these games to its side. When choosing between Xbox and PS, the first thing we look at is the games that will come to these consoles, and Sony has been the stronger side in the past years.

Until now, Microsoft has been trying to stand up against Sony, which holds this power with games such as God of War, The Last of Us and Uncharted, with games such as Gears of War and Halo developed by 343 Industries under Xbox Game Studios.

However, with this latest move, Microsoft; He has taken many important games such as Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Wolfenstein, Doom, Dishonored, Prey, Quake, Starfield on its side. We can say that this has significantly eliminated this big problem of Microsoft, which is the biggest problem in console wars, games that will shine their consoles.

Moreover, by incorporating Bethesda, Microsoft took over the rights of Starfield, where Sony had been in talks with Bethesda for a long time to release the PS5 privately, and it dealt a blow to Sony at this point.

So, will all these games really only come to Xbox’s?

The biggest power Microsoft has taken over with this move is of course the rights of these games. Ultimately, games are of great importance in distinguishing Xboxs from PlayStation. However, it would not be correct to say something clear about this issue and to say that we will no longer see the games of companies such as Bethesda and Id Software on PlayStation. Because Microsoft has been flexible about it before and Minecraft, for example, continued to receive updates for many platforms.

How Microsoft will follow at this point and which games will be more flexible for which games while keeping it on its side will be revealed in the upcoming period. Moreover, while Microsoft has the power of Game Pass, it may not need to make these games “only for Xbox”.

There is also a side that is as profitable as Microsoft: Game Pass subscribers

For console players, especially PlayStation players, this news is not very pleasing. But there is also a mass that can turn this business to its full benefit; Those who have a Game Pass subscription on PC and Xbox. Today, average game prices are at a level that will drown us all in trouble.

As a result, we can say that Sony is facing a difficult period in every way. Although it will tempt us with its exciting games, it must and will certainly make a move against the new star games of Game Pass and Xbox. We will watch and see together what this move will be.



