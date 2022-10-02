LMR is a term commonly used on Snapchat, Instagram, and other social media platforms — it has everything you need to know about what LMR means and when to use it.

There are a number of different slang terms and abbreviations widely used on social networks, some of which have been around for many years, while others have only become popular in the last few years thanks to platforms such as TikTok.

Snapchat and Instagram are two of the most popular social apps at the moment, which allow users to share images and videos with their friends and followers, post stories and exchange direct messages.

In these apps, you may have seen people use the term “LMR”, whether it’s text in a story they uploaded or in a message sent directly to you. If you don’t understand what LMR means, here’s all you need to know.

What does LMR mean in Snapchat and Instagram?

In social networks, LMR most often means “Like My Recent”. “Recent” usually refers to the last photo someone posted on Instagram, although it can also refer to people’s posts on TikTok.

You can see how people use the term LMR in their stories, both on Instagram and Snapchat, perhaps along with a screenshot of the corresponding post to encourage their friends and followers to go and put a “like”.

However, LMR is not only used in stories. Someone can send you a message using this term either only to you, or in a group chat to more directly ask you to chat with his latest social media post.