What does Kang the Conqueror look like under a mask

On the pages of Marvel Comics, Kang the Conqueror may have a purple appearance, but under his mask/helmet, the real face of the supervillain looks completely different than one would assume from his villainous persona. So, what does Kang really look like? Marvel has shown Nathaniel Richards’ face several times, including after he became Kang, showing that the time-traveling villain is more human than you think.

Kang the Conqueror, who debuted in “Avengers #8” by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee from Marvel comics, is one of the oldest Avengers villains. It is known that many versions of Nathaniel Richards from different corners of space and time are both heroes and villains, from the unmasked Ram-Tut to Immortus and the Young Avenger Iron Guy. In the MCU, readers got an idea of what Kang might look like, since he had a more human appearance in the version of “The One Who Stays in Loki”, where he was played by Jonathan Majors. However, the different versions of Richards seem to share a common appearance, as Marvel has demonstrated what Kang actually looks like under his purple mask/helmet.

In his many appearances, whenever Kang the Conqueror took off his mask/helmet and showed what he really looked like, he showed off his more human appearance. In “Kang the Conqueror #1” by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Carlos Magno and Espen Grundetjerna from Marvel comics, Kang travels through time to meet his past. Confronted by Nathaniel Richards and asking him to train with him, Kang removes his mask and reveals his appearance. Despite time travel and numerous battles with the Avengers, Kang the Conqueror still looks human.

The human appearance of Kang the Conqueror under his mask/helmet matches how he looked when he was exposed in his adventures from Marvel comics. However, an additional detail was recently revealed, as Kang wears blue lines on his face, and the purple ensemble got its heartbreaking explanation, as it is related to his first love, which he met during training in the past with his future self. After her death, the young Nathaniel Richards kept the marks in memory of his fallen love. Later, he will receive his own helmet/mask and costume, which brought to life his full image of the villain.

After all, Kang, aka Nathaniel Richards, is a man from the future. So, under his alien mask / helmet is not some terrifying figure, but a humanoid being who has become a powerful villain in the Marvel universe thanks to the development of time travel. The way he looks under his menacing costume may make Kang the Conqueror less intimidating, but shows that even an ordinary person can turn into a terrifying villain with the right guidance.