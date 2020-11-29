What does Jennifer Aniston eat for breakfast

Who does not want to copy Jennifer Aniston’s lifestyle? At 51, she looks 10 years younger, enjoys life – the way she has chosen it – and takes care of her body and diet.

According to her, she does not exaggerate, she tries to control the food she consumes but without becoming obsessed with diet and healthy eating. So, when it comes to the secrets of her diet, exercise and beauty routine, we try to steal some of her secrets when she is able to reveal them to us.

For example, the star revealed in the American Harper’s Bazaar that she exercises daily, changing her exercise routine so that she does not get bored. Her personal trainer, Leyon Azubuike, also told Women’s Health that she encourages Aniston to eat healthy fats. “I love avocados, coconut oil, salmon, fish oil – anything good in fat is great. “Jennifer does the same,” she said.

The actress stated that she is a fan of intermittent fasting and usually stops eating solid food for 16 hours, starting her breakfast at about 10 a.m. “When I wake up, I drink a glass of hot water with a few drops of lemon,” she said in an interview with Elle in 2016. In the same interview, Aniston shared another secret about how she starts her day, warning the public that she may be surprised. several. “In a bowl of oats, I incorporate an egg white at the end,” he said.

Explaining why she combines these two seemingly separate mornings, Jennifer Aniston said: “Justin Theroux, my husband (who was interviewed before they divorced) taught me that it’s a small move to get extra protein! “Just before the oatmeal breakfast is over, the egg white gives a fluffier texture to the taste, which for me is wonderful”.



