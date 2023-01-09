Several videos have gone viral on TikTok discussing the date of January 9th, but what happens on that day? Here’s everything you need to know about the trend.

Over the years, a lot of different dates have gone viral on TikTok, hundreds of videos referring to this particular date are circulating in the application and sometimes confuse those who are not aware.

For example, in December, the date “December 3rd” was trending because of a song that people referred to in their videos.

Since the beginning of the new year, the last date that is widely mentioned on the platform is January 9, and videos mentioning this event collect millions of views.

People combined their clips or excerpts from TV shows and movies and combined them with viral sound, against which a phone alarm sounded. People signed their posts something like this: “POV: I, January 9th, 6 am.”

What does January 9th mean in TikTok?

Some creators have said that the reason they refer to January 9th in their videos is because it’s the day they’re going to go back to school after winter break.

Of course, this date will not be the same for everyone who returns to school, but it seems to be shared by a sufficient number of people, and it has become a trend on the platform.

In the comments to these videos, students compare the time they need to wake up during the day and talk about how much they hate the sound of a phone alarm clock in the video.

In 2022, the date of January 9th went viral on TikTok for another reason, as it marked the beginning of the second season of Euphoria, so you may come across some videos in which this date is mentioned in this context as well, if they relate to the previous year.