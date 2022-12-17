What Does IB Mean in TikTok?

If you spend a lot of time on TikTok, you may have seen people using the term “IB”, but what does it mean and when do you use it? Here’s all you need to know.

TikTok’s short video platform has become one of the most popular social media platforms over the past few years and is often the source of some of the most viral trends on the internet.

With so many users, the app has developed a number of different internal jokes, memes and links that often appear in comment sections throughout the app.

This includes many slang terms or acronyms, including words like FYP, PFP, “medium” and others. However, if you are not aware, some of these slang words can be confusing.

IB is one of the many abbreviations that are used on the site, and you may have seen some of your favorite authors use this term in a description or caption if they recreate a popular trend. But what exactly does this mean?

The value of “IB” in TikTok

Although IB can have several different meanings, in TikTok it is often used to mean “Inspired by whom”. their own.

Sometimes it can be used instead of DC, which means “dance credit” and is used to ensure that the choreography for a popular dance direction is attributed to the right person.

You usually see IB in the video description, written both with and without a capital letter, and immediately before someone’s username.

However, in some contexts it may refer to IB or International Baccalaureate classes if students want to share their experiences using a hashtag.