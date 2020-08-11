What Does Goldman Sachs Mean for Bitcoin?

Goldman Sachs appointed Mathew McDermott, a former general manager of investment bank internal finance operations, as head of digital assets, expressing the company’s optimistic view on blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

Mathew McDermott Optimistic About Blockchain and The Future of Cryptocurrencies

“In the next five to 10 years, you may see a financial system where all assets and liabilities are unique to a blockchain and all transactions occur locally on the blockchain,” McDermott said.

“So you digitally do what you do in the physical world today and create great efficiencies. And that could be debt issuance, securitization, loan creation; essentially you will have a digital financial markets ecosystem, the options are wide. ” he explained. If the comments of the head of cryptocurrency assets at Goldman Sachs are any indication, we can see financial institutions digitizing their current processes in the near future.

Blockchain adoption is growing amid the ongoing global pandemic.

In the midst of the global pandemic, regulators around the world are looking for safer ways to allow businesses to operate that does not require human contact.

Blockchain technology, which forms the basis of most cryptocurrencies, has proven useful in such situations as the technology eliminates the need for paperwork. Earlier, the US Senate proposed blockchain voting during the crash. The proposed bill sought a blockchain-based distribution of medical equipment. Central banks around the world are also working on CBDCs.



