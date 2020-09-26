What does Gloria Trevi’s big closet keep?

Celebrity closets are always a mystery that fans want to discover and if you’ve ever wondered what the controversial Gloria Trevi’s wardrobe stores, here we will give you an idea.

In a tour that the singer gave Galilea Montijo, she showed her huge white closet in which she keeps all kinds of eccentric clothes and incredible accessories. In the center of the place, as if it were a museum exhibition, there is an island with all its accessories, there you can see its bracelets, rings, earrings and tiaras. A structure similar to the one in Thalía’s closet.

The walls are organized by sections, the one for the shoes being the longest. Like Niurka, the Trevi likes to keep everything she has used in the past, as a nice memento of what she has done. Colorful garments appear throughout the room and you can even find the classic gloves with which to complement your looks.

But without a doubt what stands out the most is the classic style of the room, having a huge ceiling and walls with baroque architecture finishes. It is the closet that only a queen like Gloria can have.



