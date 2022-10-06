What does “episode” mean in TikTok videos?

In TikTok, you may have seen the word “episode” in the captions to various videos in the app, but its presence confuses some users. Here’s all you need to know.

TikTok is only getting more popular over time, and new users are constantly flocking to the app to join the latest viral trends and consume an almost infinite amount of available content.

When users upload videos to the platform, they can write a title with additional details about the video in question, and can also add several different hashtags to help people find their videos.

However, some users were confused by the appearance of the word “episode” in videos on the platform. The term is usually followed by a number, such as “Episode 1” or “Episode 7”.

If you don’t understand what that means, here’s all you need to know.

What does “episode” mean in TikTok?

The word “episode” at the beginning of TikTok’s captions appears to be the result of the original poster putting the video in the playlist.

Users can create playlists of their content on their profile to make it easier for viewers to consume their content, and it looks like TikTok now automatically adds the word “episode” to the titles of videos included in playlists, along with the corresponding number.

Many users reported that they consider this term an internal joke or trend, and it turned out that it is confusing when the video in question concerns a TV show with its own episode numbers.

