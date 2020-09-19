What does eFootball PES 2021 Offer?

KONAMI released eFootball PES 2021, which will come as a season update to the existing PES instead of a brand new game. So, what does the new update, which has a cheaper price tag, offer players?

Konami recently released eFootball PES 2021. eFootball PES 2021 has been the center of attention of many players with its much more affordable price than last year’s eFootball PES 2020. However, the new eFootball PES 2021 published was released as an update, not as a full game.

The standard version of eFootball PES 2021, the new season update for PES, is sold for 65 TL. With the new update, players get updated kits, player ratings and transfers. So what else does the new season update offer the players?

Details of eFootball PES 2021:

Cristiano Ronaldo, who played in Juventus, became known as the eFootball PES ambassador. The actor was also featured on the cover photo of the game. Moreover, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared side by side with Lionel Messi on the cover photo of eFootball PES 2021. This incident had never happened before even in FIFA.

The other two players featured on the cover photo of the game were Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies. KONAMI has put two legends and two promising young talents on the cover photo of the new update.

All four envoys in the game will be featured in the club versions of the eFootball PES 2021 season update. Each club update will also feature an Iconic Moment Series player, full myClub team, and more. Players who currently play PES 2020 or PES 2020 LITE will be able to purchase any club version at a 20% discount in-game.

The reason KONAMI did not release a completely new PES game this year was due to the fact that the PES that will be released in 2022 will be bigger and better. The developer team at KONAMI is currently working on eFootball PES 2022. The game will now be developed with the Unreal Engine 5 game engine instead of the Fox Engine game engine.



