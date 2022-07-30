What does Deadpool look like without scars

Marvel’s Deadpool is known for his cheeky humor, incredible brutality thanks to his double swords and remarkable healing factor, but he is also known for his truly terrible appearance. Wade Wilson is an anti—hero mercenary with a terribly disfigured face, thanks to the same experiment that gave him unique healing abilities that allowed Deadpool to survive aggressive cancer. But, despite his long—standing scars, Deadpool really has a canonically clean face without scars – and he even removes them from time to time.

Deadpool is a fairly recent publication on the list of fan—favorite superheroes, which debuted in 1991 in The New Mutants #98. Created by comic book artist and writer Rob Lifeld, Deadpool began his life as a stoic mercenary; it wasn’t until a few years later that his fourth wall-breaking abilities manifested and his humor became more prevalent. One of the few heroes of the 90s era who have survived to the present day, Deadpool has gained enough popularity to justify two feature films (with a third on the way) – and, oddly enough, his appearance in films is also a canon in comics. .

In Cable and Deadpool #2, written by Fabian Nicieza with a drawing by Mark Brooks, an enraged Deadpool removes his mask, exposing his blisters under it. “If you were like Ryan Renolds crossed with sharpey, you’d understand!” he explains. The book was written in 2004, more than a decade before 21st Century Fox’s first Deadpool movie debuted in 2016. Thus, the canonical face of Deadpool resembles Ryan Reynolds, although he is blond without scars. Several comics show a very clear chin (especially in the books of the 90s era showing his past) and a smile that betrays his madness and stupid sense of humor.

Deadpool sometimes regains his scar-free face, but like many of Reed Richards’ attempts to cure the Creature, the status quo is more important than any decision, and Wade will eventually get his patchwork face back. It should be noted that in addition to Ryan Reynolds, Wilson is similar to other famous actors. In Deadpool #38, Thor’s cheating brother, Loki, curses Deadpool, and the audience mistakes him for “Tom Cruise”, a veiled reference to Tom Cruise. This is not Wilson’s canonical appearance, but it is interesting that now he looks like two celebrities, not one.

Deadpool’s face will most likely never be fixed forever, and his scars will remain. This is the main element of the character: a curse and punishment for his rampant, violent days as a mercenary for hire. Deadpool can be a very funny character who often breaks the fourth wall, but his fears prove very human flaws under his black and red signature suit.