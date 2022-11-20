While browsing TikTok, you may have come across the term “CW” in videos, captions, or comments, but what does it mean? Here’s what you need to know.

TikTok is one of the largest centers of viral content on the Internet, and if you’ve used the app for a while, you know that every day a huge amount of content is published for a variety of communities and genres.

People in TikTok, like in any other social network, use a lot of different slang terms and abbreviations, but sometimes they can be confusing if you are not aware.

You may have seen the term CW used in videos, captions, comments, or hashtags in the app, and now you’re wondering what it means.

Here’s everything you need to know about what the CW means.

What does CW mean in TikTok?

On social media, CW usually means “Content Alert”. This is used as a way to warn people that the video they are about to view contains a discussion of topics that may be sensitive to some users, or potentially graphic images.

You can see the CW or content warning included in the video captions, video description, and even tags or comments. Sometimes a term will be followed by something indicating the content, but sometimes the word will be used by itself.

Similarly, you can see the term TW, which means “trigger warning”, and it can be used in almost the same way.

These terms are used not only in TikTok, but also in many other social networks, so it’s worth paying attention when you see someone adding a CW to a video or post.

