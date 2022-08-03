What does canceling Batgirl mean for Snyderverse

The cancellation of Batgirl has implications for the broader DCEU, but also affects the future of the Snyderverse and the possibility that the franchise will revisit Zack Snyder’s original vision. The future of the DCEU has changed many times in recent years. First, there was Snyder’s departure during the production of Justice League, which led to two incredibly different versions of the film and a split between the DCEU and Snyderverse. This was followed by the announcement of Ben Affleck’s expected departure from the franchise, followed by the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery, which again prompted announcements of a change in approach to the future of the DCEU.

The cancellation of “Batgirl” is an interesting event, especially since the film was almost finished. The reasons for its cancellation are primarily due to the poor reaction to the trial screenings of the film, as well as the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery, which led to a change in the way DCEU films were created and released. It seems that the studio simply did not have enough faith in Batgirl to promote its release, which also indirectly indicates in which direction the DCEU is moving.

The growing calls for DC to restore the Snyderverse are undoubtedly also troubling Warner Bros. Discovery and may have also influenced the decision to cancel the release of Batgirl. Although Warner Bros. confirmed that the Snyderverse is over, there’s still a chance that some of Zack’s ideas ​​​​Snyder will be living in the DCEU, especially due to concerns about the quality and popularity of his upcoming releases. The cancellation of “Batgirl” is a recognition of the pressure the DCEU is under to please fans, and that could be interesting news for the Snyderverse.

The cancellation of Batgirl is a disaster for the DCEU

The cancellation of Batgirl is a serious blow to the future of the DCEU — at least, according to what was clearly planned. The rearrangement of the DCEU release dates pushed The Flash back significantly, and this raised concerns about the canon and how Michael Keaton’s Batman might appear. While the Flash delay has created a DCEU multiverse problem, the cancellation of Batgirl could be even worse because it casts doubt on the future of Michael Keaton’s Batman DCEU.

Batgirl was a clear attempt to introduce the Bat Family to the DCEU, with Keaton acting as Batgirl’s mentor Leslie Grace. The film’s cancellation raises questions about how and when the DCEU will actually use Batman Keaton, which could have disastrous consequences given how popular news of his return has turned out to be. With the cancellation of Batgirl, the DCEU seems more aimless than ever, and it could spell disaster for the franchise.

Does the cancellation of Batgirl mean the return of the SnyderVerse?

Of course, the news of the cancellation of “Batgirl”, which appeared at a time when there are so many calls to restore the Snyderverse, may emphasize the best course of action of the DCEU. However, since it seems improbable that the DCEU and Zack Snyder will ever work hand in hand again, Snyderverse’s return is incredibly unlikely. The DCEU has the ability to completely forget about the Snyderverse, but it doesn’t look like Warner Bros. Discovery is committed to this. Instead, the announced intention of the future of the franchise is to put more emphasis on the character of Superman, which can once again prove the cancellation of Batgirl. Canceling a key Bat-Family story potentially puts the DCEU in a better position to rebuild Snyder’s universe, but that’s still not on the horizon, especially without Snyder himself guiding it in the right direction.

How can Snyderverse return

Of course, there are still ways Snydervers could have quietly returned. One of the key elements of this will be the announcement of plans for Henry Cavill’s return as Superman, as the anticipated focus on the character in the future may still restore important elements of Zack’s vision. ​​​​Snyder. With the announcement that Ben Affleck’s Batman will appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the DCEU does seem to be preparing to further explore the general ideas of Snyder’s universe.

However, at the same time, the DCEU will have to retreat significantly. The films released after Snyder’s departure from the franchise clearly don’t rule out future Snyderverse stories, but the appropriate tones of Aquaman and Shazam! it may be harder to come to terms with the harsher nature of Snyder’s vision. To make a return to Snyder’s universe possible, it is necessary to subtly rework elements of these characters for future films — and it may be too late for that, given that the production of sequels for both is already in full swing.