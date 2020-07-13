What does BTS’s Your Eyes Tell lyrics mean? A hopeful message from BTS to their fans. BTS released “Your eyes tell”, what does their new song mean?

The group revealed a new preview of their Japanese album “Map of the Soul 7: The Journey,” which will be released on July 15. The song was produced by Jungkook, who explained in an interview that it would have personal meaning once ARMY heard it, we will tell you the details.

As part of the promotions of his new release,BTSmade a special presentation for”Your Eyes Tell”, his new Japanese single. The song has a soft sound that manages to convey the emotions of the members, in addition, it will have a great promotion since it will be part of the OST of the film of the same name.

QUIÉN FUE LA PERSONA QUE HIZO UN EDIT DE JUNGKOOK VIENDO A ARMY CON "YOUR EYES TELL"???, NO, DIOS, SOY LÁGRIMAS 😢✨…#YourEyesTell #ProudOfJungkook #ProducerJK @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/mPhrNeNP3h — •°✧｡Leser ᵏᵗʰ¹ ｡✧°• (@Cooky_leser) July 13, 2020

On the lyrics, BTS gives their fans a message of hope, although things may seem dark, there is always light at the end of the tunnel. The message that the group manages is about always being there for them, although sometimes things seem not to improve.

Sometimes life gives us experiences that lead us to surrender, but there is always a future ahead, for which we must stay positive and believe that although a night seems very dark, there are still things that can make us smile.

The boys’ voice managed to convey each of the emotions they describe in the lyrics, finding refuge in someone else, knowing that the existence of ARMY is valuable to them. Overcoming the past is often not easy, but the secret is to stay hopeful and find a reason to leave all that darkness behind.

La letra es hermosa, la melodía y el sentimiento que transmite al escucharla… "Your eyes tell" acaba de posicionarse junto a mi queen "Crystal snow" como dos de las mejores canciones japonesas 💜@BTS_twt #YourEyesTell pic.twitter.com/J3whkZ3Keq — ᵏᵗʰ¹ tαєkσσk ♡ mєl ⁷🌻 (@taekookonearth) July 13, 2020

Your Eyes Tell lyrics:

Why there are so many tears falling?

Hey, stay by my side and laugh

A future without you is a world without colour

I stare into that monochrome coldness

Even the darkness is so beautiful

I want you to believe me

Only looking straight at you

So you don’t go anywhere

Whatever you’re waiting for

Something that’s far away from here

The place you gave me is still

That secure place for my heart

Shadows of the past chase me again and again

But the more I try to escape and struggle, the more it follows me

But I still want it, wherever you are I’ll find you

Walk with you

Even if it seems to be the beginning of the end

I’ll call your name

The gazing eyes are so colourful

Even it won’t come true, I will do everything I can

Yet I still unable to verbalize the hopeless dream in my heart

To face the past and the future

It’s nights like these that I keep on thinking

How much hope is needed to reach you

In the city at dusk

To be loved, to love someone, I’ll become your eye

For the adventure that lies ahead

Even the darkness we watch is so beautiful

I want you to believe me

Only looking straight at you

So you don’t go anywhere

The gazing eyes are so colourful

You have taught me that

Someday, sadness will turn us around

Ah-ah-ah

Your eyes, they tell

Ah-ah

“Your Eyes Tell” will also reflect the story of a girl who loses her sight after an accident, but her encounter with a former fighter will show her that there is always hope, although they will have to face a big mistake from the past to find a better future.

Este video de “your name” con “your eyes tell” creo que me dejó mal @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/q1BrwYIOEn — Mιrι ᵞᵉᵗ⁷ (@miribngtn) July 13, 2020

