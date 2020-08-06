What does BTS mean? names and meanings

BTS has multiple names and they all belong to the same acronym! Here we tell you everything you need to know about the K-Pop group.

The world’s biggest boy band BTS has conquered the K-Pop world and has now taken over the planet, but what does their name mean and what is the meaning behind it?

BTS has been around since 2013, but chances are good you will only hear about them in 2020, and that’s fine, because they have officially taken over the world with their massive hymns and perfect dances that have left everyone being part of ARMY.

What does BTS stand for?

The 7-member K-Pop supergroup Jimin, RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, and Jungkook debuted under the name ‘Bangtan Sonyeondan’ in 2013, which translates to English as ‘Bulletproof Boy Scouts’ and gives them the catchy and accessible name ‘BTS’.

They are commonly called Bangtan Boys as an abbreviation for those who are fans, and BTS when they travel the world in search of many different languages ​​to understand.

They have rapped and sung referring to themselves as the ‘bulletproof boy scouts’ on many occasions, with their song ‘Attack on Bangtan’ saying:

“Move forward like the bulletproof Boy Scouts / Attack, aren’t we brave? The brave bulletproof Boy Scouts.”

His songs have also made reference to ignoring and beating the haters with his talents, which somehow explains the title ‘bulletproof’.

Why do BTS have multiple names?

In 2017, BTS ‘extended their identity’ and announced through a dramatic YouTube video to reveal a new logo and the name ‘Beyond the Scene’, it was basically a complete rebranding after a tour in the United States.

The band started out as a much more hip hop-based group in their rap, style, and dance, but over time, they have moved more into pop with more joyous, even artistic and modern dances.

Part of their vibe and style is changing their looks, music styles, and themes from album to album, so for 2017 it’s not surprising that they wanted their group’s name to reflect these changes as they evolved as a band.



