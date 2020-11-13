What does BLACKPINK’s Rosé spend her money on?

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has made a huge fortune thanks to her idol career. In what caste is your money? The dream of the member of the K-pop group began in 2012, when she auditioned in her native Australia, after being accepted by the YG agency, she moved to South Korea to pursue her dream as a singer, which she achieved in 2016 together to his companions and 4 years have been enough to gain great popularity and create his own fortune.

Also known as Roseanne Park, the BLACKPINK idol has become one of the most popular Korean stars worldwide, with the group’s latest album she managed to sell more than 1 million copies, she also became a World Brand Ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent luxury, giving it a status of elegance and a fashion icon.

It took 4 years for him to debut, but from the beginning he had a great impact, in fact he began his career unofficially with BIG BANG’s G-Dragon, as he collaborated on his song “Without you”, one of the best releases of the rapper. Rosé’s success and talent allow her to lead a luxurious lifestyle.

ROSÉ’S FORTUNE FROM BLACKPINK

As a fashion icon and living in a country known for being a trend in beauty and the best looks, Rosé ends up investing between 3 and 6 thousand dollars in her clothes. Her style, which could be described as e-girl, cute and feminine, includes brands like Adidas, Cartier, Yves Saint Laurent, and Louis Vuitton.

The set of clothes and accessories for each one has a price ranging from a thousand, to the most luxurious Cartier, over 100,000 pesos, since it sells high-end jewelry. The bags of the fashion house, of which she is an ambassador, mainly sells bags and dresses that cost 20, 30 and even 90 thousand pesos, but being the face of their campaigns it is possible that they obtain their outfits as sponsorship.

Regarding her lifestyle, Rosé is an Apple fan and always has the latest iPhone models, the most recent being the Pro Max 11, valued at more than a thousand dollars; As for her place of residence, she lives next to BLACKPINK in the luxurious Han River Bamseom Apartments neighborhood, whose rent costs more than $ 10,500.

At the beginning of her career, her net worth was two million dollars without taxes, now she is believed to earn a quarter of BLACKPIN, the group has earnings of 32 million and Rosé makes more than 8 million dollars. She also earns part of her income from her campaigns with brands like Kiss We and ELLE Korea.

The singer has a great style for fashion and has imposed some trends, her best photos can inspire you to take a selfie from home.



