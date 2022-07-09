What does Big Brother 10 winner Dan Giesling do in 2022

It’s been more than a decade since Dan Giesling took home $500,000 in the 10th season of “Big Brother,” but the former winner’s popularity continues to grow thanks to his entertaining and insightful social media channels. When Dan made his Big Brother debut in 2008, he was a 24-year-old Catholic educator whose original throwing competition strategy helped him lay low. During season 10, Dan entered into a strong alliance of the two finalists with Memphis Garrett, who recently married another Big Brother graduate, Christmas Abbott. In the end, Dan successfully won the 10th season of “Big Brother” thanks to a perfect game. Dan never received a single eviction vote against him and won against Memphis by a unanimous 7-0 jury vote.

In 2012, Dan returned to Big Brother as a coach for four guests in the 14th season. Along with fan favorites Britney Haines, Mike “Boogie” Malin and Janelle Pierzina, Dan reappeared in Big Brother as a guest on the 27th day after the coaches (with the exception of Mike) voted to reset the game. With another $500,000 at stake, Dan’s clever manipulation tactics and emotional intelligence, such as the now-iconic “Dan’s Funeral” move, allowed him to once again become the mastermind behind the eviction of several guests, including his ally Danielle Murphy and her showman Shane. Mini. Although Dan had good reasons to become the first two-time winner of Big Brother, the Michigan native was eventually defeated by superfan Ian Terry with a score of 6-1.

Since Dan’s last appearance in the TV series “Big Brother”, the 38-year-old actor and his wife Chelsea have become parents of three children: Desmond, who turns six on July 3, Miles, who is four, and Celine, who was born in November 2021. Dan often shares photos of his family’s adventures with his 83,000 Instagram followers, and Gisling recently enjoyed a trip to Florida in March. Although Dan no longer seems to be working at St. Mary’s Preparatory High School as a teacher or assistant football coach, the Big Brother graduate still harbors a passion for both. Before going to Florida in March, Dan uploaded a film assignment from his 1999 school experience, praising his former teacher and calling her class “my favorite and most influential class I’ve ever attended.”

When Dan doesn’t take care of his family, fans can find the Big Brother graduate on Twitch as a successful game streamer and content creator. Since 2013, Dan has played several video games live for his 112,000 subscribers. More recently, Dan has focused on the games Elden Ring, Hearthstone and 20 Minutes Till Dawn, which were released in early June. Dan, who broadcasts from Monday to Friday, starting at 9:30 am Eastern standard time, also has a popular YouTube channel where he often discusses upcoming releases of games, fantasy football and requests from his subscribers to Discord.

Dan entered the Big Brother house season 10 as an ordinary person, ready to dominate the intense social, physical and mental game. Since his first appearance on CBS, Dan’s gameplay has been virtually impossible to beat or recreate. In fact, Dan is still remembered as one of the best Big Brother players in history, along with Dr. Will Kirby (season 2) and Derrick Levasseur (season 16). Although it doesn’t look like Dan has plans to play the third Big Brother game, that doesn’t stop viewers from hoping that one day he’ll be back again, especially since, according to rumors, there will be special guests in the upcoming 24th season of Big Brother.