Recently, the popular abbreviation “BFFR” has become popular on TikTok. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

While browsing TikTok, you may have come across some slang terms and abbreviations that you’ve never heard of, especially if you don’t use the app religiously.

One of the latest terms that is often used by the creators of a short application is “BFFR”. At first glance, some may confuse the abbreviation with the popular abbreviation “BFF”, which means “Best Friends forever”.

However, avid TikTok users who follow the latest slang and abbreviations know that this term has a completely different meaning.

What does BFFR mean in TikTok?

According to Know Your Meme, BFFR comes from an African-American dialect of English, as do many popular abbreviations on social media.

“This term has been used in AAVE for several years, but was popularized on TikTok and Twitter due to the remix of an audio excerpt from rapper Slump6s in mid-2022,” the publication reports.

Urban Dictionary explains that BFFR means Be F**king For Real. This slang term, commonly used by people in the middle of a conversation, is used to ask another person to talk about a specific topic.

It is appropriate to say “BFFR” to someone when he is naive, stupid or denies a fact that has existed for a long time.

Content creators are now uploading messages to the social media platform with the popular hashtag BFFR. At the time of writing, videos made using this hashtag have gained almost 300 million views.

The TikTok sound for slang has also recently gone viral. In the widely used audio, the girl can be heard saying, “BFFR. What did I write? Be fucking real.”

Many people use this audio to create relevant content, and at the moment more than 185,000 videos with the original sound have already been published.

If there are any other abbreviations or words that confuse you, you can always read our guide here to learn all about the most popular TikTok terms.