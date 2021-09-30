What does Android Studio do? Here are the features!

One wonders what Android Studio, the official integrated development environment for Android, does. Here are the features of Android Studio…

Developed for programmers, Android Studio was introduced at the Google I/O event in 2013. Android Studio, specially designed for Android development, is known as the official Integrated Development Environment (IDE). The application allows many tasks to be done quickly. So what does Android Studio do and what are its features?

With Android Studio, developed jointly by Google and JetBrains, an independent software company, applications suitable for devices with Android operating system can be made. Developed applications can also be tested with Android Studio. The license for the application is Apache 2.0, developed by the Apache Software Foundation.

What does Android Studio do?

Android Studio, which has a very understandable interface with the tools it includes, is based on IntelliJ IDEA. Android Studio includes a smart code editor and debugger, performance analysis tools, emulators, and more. In this way, programmers can also carry out the debugging part of the processes done in the studio. Android Studio is a very suitable program for new software developers.

What are the features of Android Studio?

All Android platforms support Android Studio.

The app has built-in support that makes it easy to integrate Google Cloud Platform with Google Cloud Messaging and Google App Engine.

Android Studio is based on IntelliJ IDEA, which provides code editor and developer tools. Quite powerful code editors provide convenience to users.

is based on IntelliJ IDEA, which provides code editor and developer tools. Quite powerful code editors provide convenience to users. The application has an instant run feature. In this way, editing, compiling and running processes are provided quickly.

Android Studio includes C++ and NDK support.

includes C++ and NDK support. The application offers comprehensive testing tools and frameworks to its users.

Android Studio includes a simplified New Boundary Pattern manager for those who don’t like complexity.

So what do you think about Android Studio? Don’t forget to share your ideas with us!