What does a Guilty Plea mean for RHOSLC star Jen Shah

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” were surprised to learn that Jen Shah had changed her plea, and many wondered what would happen to her now. The mother of two was a controversial character in the newest “Real Housewives” franchise. Now that she’s taken charge, it could mean the end of Jen’s path in the Bravo series.

In March 2021, Bravo fans were shocked by the news of the telemarketing scandals of Jan. Last season, Jen was arrested by the FBI and charged with electronic communications fraud and money laundering due to her alleged involvement in a nationwide telemarketing scheme. RHOSLC cameras did not miss the moment when the police appeared during the filming. Few people knew that Jen, who lied about her husband being in the hospital, was on the run. At that time, Jen was facing up to 30 years in prison, but after a recent turn of events, her fate could change.

Related: RHOSLC: Signs that Jen Shah can redeem himself in time

As RHOSLC fans found out in the second season, Jen was accused of selling lists of potential clients targeting elderly, unsuspecting victims to obtain services they never received. While viewers may be wondering what the next step is for Jen, many will be surprised to learn that she will still be starring in RHOSLC (via people). Obviously, Jen’s legal problems are too good for the network to give up on, and they want to film her for as long as possible, as they did with Teresa Giudice.

On Monday, Jen appealed to a New York court to change her statement of innocence to guilty. The 48-year-old woman told Judge Stein that she understood what she had done and apologized to the victims. As part of the plea deal, Jen could be sentenced to up to 168 months or 14 years in prison. Although it still seems like a very long time, it exceeds her original sentence of 30 years. Along with a slightly lower sentence, Jen will have to forfeit $6,500,000 in compensation. Jen had hoped to be able to spend time with her family before Thanksgiving, but the judge didn’t budge, noting that her sentencing date would be October 12, 2022.

Filming of the third season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been completed, but was filmed a few days before her guilty plea. While it’s unlikely that the cameras caught Jen making a plea bargain, they will see the consequences. Viewers are curious how Jen’s husband, Coach Shah, would handle the news, especially since he seemed to have such a strong moral compass. At this point, Jen will have to sit and wait for the sentencing date to find out the rest of her fate.