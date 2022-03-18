What Do You Think Of Hogwarts Legacy? Vote In Our Poll

Hogwarts Legacy: We asked you about your feelings with the Warner Bros. and Avalanche game after the State of Play. Will you buy it out? You can now vote. Hogwarts Legacy has been presented in style during the State of Play held on the night of this March 17. The Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software video game will arrive in Christmas 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC ready to become one of the great favorites of lovers of the Harry Potter universe; although this adventure will take place in the 19th century, long before the novels and movies. What do you think of the gameplay we’ve seen? Will you buy it out?

Hogwarts Legacy: everything you need to know about this ambitious RPG game

Broadly speaking, Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive open world action role-playing game. There will be no multiplayer mode, no microtransactions, but a solo adventure set in the magical world of the 19th century. Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry will open its doors for us, a fifth-year student, to face the dangers that loom in this magical boarding school. “Your ties to ancient magic lead you to face a goblin rebellion led by Ranrok, who has allied himself with the dark wizard Victor Rookwood, and both present a fearsome threat to the entire magical world,” they explain on the official portal.

It will be possible to adopt different combat styles, with a multitude of techniques that we will learn throughout the adventure. Some more offensive to make it clear that our wand is very versatile in combat; others more stealthy and defensive. There will be several difficulty options to adapt the experience to all types of users. Magical plants, potions, spells, incantations… The options will be enormous in Hogwarts Legacy.

“More than anything, we wanted that, after all these years, fans would finally be able to tell their own story, in their own way, at the much-loved school of witchcraft and wizardry. Only an open world action RPG game could encompass the magnitude of our fantasy ”, explains the director of the game, Alan Tew, in an official message addressed to fans.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released in Christmas 2022 for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PC consoles.