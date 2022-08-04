What do you think is a rogue meteor from across The world? Explanation of the theories

The stranger who falls into Middle—earth like a meteor is undoubtedly the biggest mystery in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power-these are the biggest theories surrounding Daniel Weyman’s fiery riddle. The more shots Amazon shows from the “Ring of Power”, the more viewers stroke their chin, as Tolkien experts and Arda lovers try to decipher exactly how much material is adapted in the series “The Second Epoch”, how much mythology is pressed into the “Rings”. a narrowed timeline of Power, and which parts are added for television.

And nothing in Rings of Power trains chins like the character officially known as “The Stranger.” The footage of the trailer for “Rings of Power”, performed by Daniel Weyman, shows a meteor flying through Middle-earth, visible to Harfoots, elves and early human societies. After the crash, the projectile turns out to be a naked bearded man, who is discovered by two Harfoots — Nori (Markella Kavena) and Poppy (Megan Richards). Meteor Man has no obvious parallels with J.R.R. Tolkien’s description of the Second Era of The Lord of the Rings (although it may be inspired by a little-known poem) and his role in The Rings of Power remain a closely guarded secret.

Naturally, the Stranger is causing a lot of discussion as the premiere of “Ring of Power” approaches on September 2. Is this a character that the audience knows by another name? Is this a brand new creation specifically for The Rings of Power? Why do they enter Middle-earth through the sky, and not get on a boat like ordinary people? Here are the biggest theories regarding the identity of the meteor man from The Rings of Power.

Sauron

By far the most common opinion is that the Stranger is actually a Shadow—masked Sauron, the main villain of The Lord of the Rings. In the promo material of “Rings of Power” it is already clearly stated that the main storyline of the first season will be the grandiose return of Sauron to Middle-earth. In J.R.R. According to Tolkien’s original teaching, Sauron was defeated under the leadership of his master Morgoth when the First Age ended, but remained hidden in Middle-earth, gradually regaining strength and establishing a base in Mordor. Then Sauron reappeared under the nickname Annatar, masquerading as a friend of the elves, secretly acting out his terrible plot “One Ring to rule them all”.

The Rings of Power can turn Sauron’s return into a grand celestial event. Instead of just gathering from the shadows, Sauron from the “Ring of Power” could escape from some divine cage in Valinor and collapse back into Middle-earth. Or perhaps the meteor is part of Annatar’s deception, designed to convince the elves that he is a friend sent from across the sea. Both represent quite significant deviations from Tolkien’s source material, but with a Stranger wielding fire magic and holding an apple (the biblical sign of betrayal) on the promo posters of the “Ring of Power”, Sauron looks like the safest bet for a Meteor Man.

Another key clue linking Sauron and the Stranger is contained in a scene from the “Rings of Power” trailer. The meteor man recently landed and was surrounded by magical flames, but since the fire spreads in a circular motion, the shape bears a strong resemblance to the Eye of Sauron depicted in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy. A naked stranger sits in the very center of this eye, clearly implying that he is Sauron.

Gandalf

Gandalf the Grey, like his fellow wizards, arrives in Middle-Earth by boat during the Third Age, offering help against the continuing threat of Sauron. Gandalf does not fall into Middle-earth of the Second Epoch like a meteor… and yet this possibility cannot be completely ruled out. Long before he got carried away with pipe weed and started hanging out with hobbits, Gandalf was known as Olorin— the angelic primeval Mayan spirit who lived in Valinor. J.R.R. Tolkien writes that Olorin and his comrade Maiar mingled with the elves to look after them, fascinated by these living creations of the Era of Iluvatar. Therefore, it is likely that Olorin visited Middle-earth thousands of years before returning under the guise of “Gandalf”.

Two factors work in favor of the fact that the Stranger from The Rings of Power is Olorin. Firstly, it makes sense that Amazon would use any conceivable loophole to include Gandalf in the Rings of Power, if at all possible. More convincingly, the world of Gandalf Mayar was associated with the element of fire, and the Rings of Power show a Meteor Man surrounded by magical flames, but not suffering from burns.

Equally, two factors work against the Stranger from The Rings of Power being Olorin. When the Mayar visited Middle-earth, they did it unnoticed and merged with the local species, rather than announcing themselves. Burning in the sky like Mr. Fahrenheit hardly fits that description.