If you are a Snapchat+ user, you have access to Friend Solar Systems, which allow you to see what position you are in their list of best friends. Here’s everything you need to know about what planets mean on Snapchat.

For many people, Snapchat is one of the apps they use daily to chat with friends and upload photos or videos to their stories, among other functions.

If you’ve been using the app for a while, you’ve probably noticed various emoticons next to your contacts’ names that are used to indicate your level of friendship in the app with that person.

If you have Snapchat+, a paid subscription to the app, then you also have access to Friend Solar Systems. This indicates your level of friendship with someone on the planet.

Here’s everything you need to know about what planets mean.

What do the planets mean in Snapchat?

When you click on someone’s profile, you can see an icon that says “friends” or “best friends”. If you have Snapchat+, clicking on the best friends icon will let you see which planet they are on.

The Best Friends icon means that you are one of each other’s eight closest friends in the app. The proximity of the planet to the sun tells you how close you are to that person. So, if your friend is the sun and you are the Earth in their solar system, then you are their third closest friend.

The order of the planets from the nearest to the least close is as follows:

Mercury

Venus

Earth

Mars

Jupiter

Saturn

Uranium

Neptune