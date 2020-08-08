What do Shawn Mendes tattoos mean?

The tattoos that Shawn Mendes has chosen have a special meaning. Shawn has found a fascination in the world of tattoos, so now he already has several strokes on his skin that make him look incredible. Today is the birthday of this handsome and talented singer, so we invite you to discover the messages recorded on his body.

Have you thought about getting a tattoo? There are many reasons that can motivate you to get one and Shawn Mendes did not hesitate to reveal the history behind the tattoos he has chosen.

Whether as a reminder, a bond of union, or simply because it is a good image, this Canadian singer’s tattoos make him look fantastic and make us wonder what each one means.

Read on and find out the details about each of Shawn’s tattoos. Tell us in the comments which one is your favorite.

GUITAR

The first tattoo Shawn got was a guitar created from a landscape with trees and a lake that reflects them. This tattoo also includes the CN Tower in Toronto, Shawn’s hometown. Furthermore, the guitar fretboard was created from a voice note in which Shawn’s parents and sister say “I love you.” AWW!

SWALLOW

For Shawn, this tattoo on his hand has a special meaning and message. The swallow is a symbol that represents sailors, since these sailors obtained this tattoo before leaving and one equal when returning. This trace on your skin reminds you that a ‘home’ is not a physical place, but being surrounded by the people you love, so it gives you comfort when you are away from home.

FOCUS

Shawn has the lightbulb tattoo on the back of one of his arms. The spotlight has roots and flowers inside it, so Shawn represented the orchid, which is his mom’s favorite flower, and also his album Illuminate. This tattoo was to remind himself to keep your feet on the ground regardless of what success you may achieve or what happens in the future.

ELEPHANT

He also has a small elephant on his middle finger that was created with only simple lines. Shawn wanted to have a tattoo next to his mom, so he did his best to convince him to get one to match him. Because their mother would only accept if it was an elephant tattoo on him finger, they chose that design.

I love Shawn's new elephant tattoo! pic.twitter.com/SpxpIelhvR — Julianne (@Yeebiebz) September 14, 2017

NUMBER 8

On the middle finger of his other hand, Shawn has a small number 8 tattooed. Although he admits it was a quick decision tattoo, it does hide meaning. Shawn was born on August 8, 1998, because the number 8 is usually associated with fortune, Shawn chose to get this tattoo, however, now he admits that he should have thought better of it.

LETTER A

Shawn wanted to add this tattoo to his collection by placing it behind his ear. But what does the letter A mean to him? Shawn chose him to honor his sister, who goes by the name of Aaliyah.

Aaliyah

Recently, Shawn got another tattoo in honor of his sister, this time he engraved both of this girl’s names on his collarbone.

BUTTERFLY

While Shawn was visiting social media he came across a fan-made edit where this girl placed a butterfly-shaped tattoo on Shawn’s arm, half of the butterfly was created with flowers, making him look amazing. The singer loved how this image looked, so he sent a direct message to the girl to ask if he could send her the real photo of where he had obtained the butterfly image, after exchanging a few messages, Shawn got the image just like the one. wanted, so he quickly went to get a tattoo. The image corresponds to a Chilean artist who after this event received a great response to his work.



