What Do Prince William and Kate Middleton Say After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Trailer on Netflix?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have successfully eclipsed the fame of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales are in the United States on a three-day trip. This is an important tour for high-ranking members of the royal family. This is the first time they have traveled to the US after receiving new royal titles. The couple will host the second season of the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston on December 2.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ysxaCcESP4 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

Meanwhile, it is believed that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tour of the United States is also aimed at re-creating the image of the monarchy in the country after accusations from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, the Sussex’s have eclipsed the Prince and Princess of Wales by releasing a trailer for their long-awaited Netflix show “Harry and Meghan.” The documentary series will be Netflix’s most controversial project to date. The Sussex family will describe the problems and difficulties they had to face while working as members of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle show off Kate Middleton in Documentary Series

Harry and Meghan are likely to do a lot of damage to the image of the crown and members of the royal family. However, Prince William and Kate Middleton decided not to jeopardize their tour due to the release of the trailer. The couple is enjoying their time in Boston and also informing fans about their schedule. A few hours after the release of the Netflix trailer, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared fragments of the second day of their US tour. They posted the photos on their official Instagram page.

In addition, you may be surprised that Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared as guests in the one-minute teaser. Sussex attached a picture from the service in honor of Commonwealth Day in 2019. The picture was taken in Westminster Abbey. It shows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sitting in the second row right behind the brother and sister-in-law of the first.

It is believed that the fragment is a sign that members of the Sussex royal family will shed light on their strained relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton in the documentary series.

