What Do Experts Think About The Trend Of Bitcoin Price?

Bitcoin (BTC) price is definitely going through one of the most uncertain weeks of this month. The BTC / USD pair contributes to this uncertainty with $ 500 rises or falls in a short time. So, what is the reason for these drastic movements in the bitcoin price in recent days and what do experts think about it?

Are there miners behind the Bitcoin sale?

In fact, first of all, it is necessary to address the possible reasons for the sharp drop in the Bitcoin price at the beginning of the week. CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju pointed out in a post he posted that miners were selling large amounts of BTC.

Stating that Bitcoin miners have increased the selling pressure, Young Ju stated that he still expected a rise. The famous CEO underlined that this is not a good signal for the short term.

Obviously, miners are selling $BTC a lot today.

I'm still long, but this is not a good signal in the short-run. https://t.co/bJXnzmMlAp pic.twitter.com/amrgr8LPZE — Ki Young Ju 주기영 (@ki_young_ju) December 10, 2020

Dovey Wan, one of the most influential names in the cryptocurrency ecosystem in China, shared important information about miners. Wan emphasized that the miners expect a massive rally in 2021. Based on this, Wan stated that Bitcoin miners are now making heavy investments again, and actually revealed something related to the data provided by Young Ju.

Although the miners selling heavy BTC is negative in the short term, as Young Ju stated, if the target is as Dovey Wan stated, it may positively affect the price in the long term.

Crypto exchanges may experience a liquidity crisis

Danny Scott, CEO of CoinCorner exchange, stated that the amount of Bitcoin withdrawn from the exchanges continues to increase continuously. According to Scott, withdrawing BTC from stock exchanges can even create a liquidity crisis in the long run. However, doing this for long term investment is positive for Bitcoin again in the long term.

I keep repeating this, but a #Bitcoin liquidity crisis is playing out in front of our eyes.#Bitcoin removed from Exchanges is continuing to drop. Another $700 million removed off exchanges this last week, more people are stacking. pic.twitter.com/yhLCQyqPuX — Danny Scott (@CoinCornerDanny) December 10, 2020

Well-known crypto money analyst Michael van de Poppe stated that the first support point for BTC is between $ 17,600 and $ 17,800.

$BTC #BITCOIN The first area of support is around $17,600-17,800. pic.twitter.com/QhSB6H8zoy — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) December 10, 2020

BTC / USD parity is trading at $ 18,269 as of press hour and continues its consolidation.



