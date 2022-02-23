What Do Critics Think Of Elden Ring? See Notes

Elden Ring: The long-awaited Elden Ring will be released next Friday (25) for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC, but reviews of the game have already started to be released today (23). Vehicles around the world, including Voxel, whose review you can access here, are already sharing what they think of the new From Software project.

And what has drawn attention is that the scores given to the game have been extremely high. In addition, there are dozens of compliments that are being made to the RPG game.

Check out the ratings of some of the top sites around the world according to Metacritic below (where the ratings range from 0 to 100):

Gaming Age: 100

VGC: 100

GamesRadar+: 100

GameRant: 100

GamesBeat: 100

MGG Spain: 98

GamePro Germany: 94

PlayStation Lifestyle: 90

Eurogamer Italy: 90

Video Gamer: 90

The review embargo ended at noon (Brasilia time). Earlier this afternoon, the lowest rating Elden Ring received from specialized vehicles was a 90. On Metacritic, the title’s current average is a staggering 97 on PS5 and 95 on Xbox Series X.