What distinguishes the “House of the Dragon” from the “House of Velarion” from any other that we have seen in “Game of Thrones”

The House of the Dragon is just a few days away from the debut, which will return viewers to the world of Westeros, but the main players will be very different from those in Game of Thrones. When the original show premiered, the main houses in the Seven Kingdoms were Stark, Lannister and Baratheon, and houses like Tyrell and Martell did not enter the game until later seasons, and the Targaryen House, consisting of Viserys and Danaerys, was in exile on another continent. Dom Velarion will be the main player in the House of the Dragon, and Steve Toussaint (who plays Lord Corliss Velarion) has revealed what sets him apart from the others.

Although the main family of House Dragon is, of course, Targaryens at the peak of their power, House Velarion plays an important role. Lord Corlis is a famous naval adventurer, the head of a very wealthy family and the husband of Targaryen. Steve Toussaint (who also participated in another upcoming GOT spin-off) spoke with CinemaBlend on the red carpet of the premiere of “House of the Dragon” about the characteristics of his character’s house and what he brings to the Game of Thrones universe:

One of the unchanging things about this house is that it’s self-made. He made these legendary nine journeys and made the house rich. So this is the thing he wears as a badge. Everyone around me inherited their wealth, and I earned mine.

Even during the time of the House of the Dragon (established more than a century before the events of Game of Thrones), other houses are older and have inherited wealth. The Velarion House is built on the wealth accumulated by Lord Corliss during his travels. The Targaryens are a dynasty that ruled in Westeros 150 years before the start of the series; the Velaryons are players who have earned their place in power.

Of course, Corlis has also made a strong marriage, as he is married to the horseman and Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, the cousin of King Viserys, who once claimed the throne herself. The main candidates for the role of the next ruler seem to be Princess Rhaenyra (the king’s daughter) and Prince Damon (the king’s younger brother), not his cousin, and the trailer suggests that both Corlis and Rhaenys are interested in Targaryen sitting on the Iron Throne. next.

Corlis and Rhaenys also have several children, so House Velarion seems to have settled down as a thriving family in the Seven Kingdoms. Of course, as Game of Thrones has shown, prosperous and prolific families don’t necessarily stay that way when lords and ladies start feuding, so it should be interesting to see how things stand with this family’s house when the conflict starts to heat up.

Fortunately, the wait for the Dragon House to introduce Corlis, Rainice and the others has come to an end. The premiere of the new show will take place on Sunday, August 21, at 21:00. ET on HBO and for those who have an HBO Max subscription, inheriting the former Game of Thrones timeslot. Obviously, there will be a lot in common between the two shows (including a lot of sex scenes), although fans can be sure that the sexual violence that was prevalent in Game of Thrones will not be part of Dragon House.

The spin-off will probably also remain more faithful to the source material than “Game of Thrones,” and not just because “Fire and Blood” has already described the story of this generation of the Targaryen dynasty for “House of the Dragon,” whereas “Game of Thrones” has outpaced “Song.” novels “Ice and Flame”. Author George R. R. Martin gave some pertinent advice to HOTD creator Ryan Kondal and even told some key details he wanted to include in the show.