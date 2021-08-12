What Diseases Do Students Most Often Suffer From

The educational process involves a large concentration of students in one place. This means that you will likely face an increased risk of getting sick if you are near someone. However, you should not create new phobias and be afraid to communicate with other people. Being in a lecture hall or campus does not mean that you will get sick a priori. However, you should know what diseases you may encounter most often. Then you can develop a clear algorithm of actions and immediately consult a doctor.

Meningococcal Meningitis

Any modern person is susceptible to viral infections, especially considering the need to be near many students. Meningococcal meningitis is a common viral disease that you can face on campus. Usually, such an illness is relevant for the spring or winter period, when people’s immunity is especially weakened. The main problem with meningitis is that it causes swelling of the membranes that cover the brain.

This problem can have serious consequences if you ignore the ailment. However, most schools, colleges, and universities offer vaccinations to students, which is an ideal preventive measure. Plus, you don't have to experience any discomfort from side effects.

Colds and Flu

These viral diseases are also very common on campuses since total control of the health of all students is impossible. Weakened immunity is another key factor why colds and flu are so common among students. That is why you should keep your distance if possible, increase your immunity and not share personal things if possible. However, most educational institutions offer students a seasonal vaccination that helps protect against most virus strains and respiratory diseases. Therefore, you should ask about the vaccine at the start of a new education year.

Fungal Infection

Fungal infection is another problem that is especially relevant for students playing football, basketball, or volleyball. But what is the reason for this problem? Any student locker room is a kingdom of fungus and bacteria. Even regular cleaning of floors and all surfaces does not guarantee the complete absence of some infections.

This is why you should not walk barefoot on the dressing room floor, wear someone else’s shoes, or use your friends’ towels in the shower. It’s important. Using someone else’s clothes and things is unhygienic. Otherwise, a fungal infection threatens you with an unpleasant odor, itching, and burning of the skin. However, any local dermatologist will help you quickly get rid of the fungal infection if you do not ignore the problem.

Foodborne Illnesses

Such problems are especially relevant to student campuses. The fact is that cooking is associated with certain thermal processes, and sometimes chefs can make a mistake or use stale food. However, sharing personal hygiene items and ignoring basic hand disinfection methods can also lead to foodborne illnesses. This problem is extremely relevant for all countries, so the easiest way to reduce the risk of food poisoning, nausea, and diarrhea is to disinfect common areas completely. Remember to wash your hands before eating. But it’s best if you buy a disinfectant spray to clean your hands whenever you touch contaminated surfaces.

STDs and HIV

These diseases are also very relevant for modern students. The fact is that young people experience a kind of intoxication with freedom when they go to college. The lack of boundaries and the desire to feel adultness is the main factor in a carefree attitude towards sex. This is why students should not ignore contraception. There is nothing wrong if you like someone and you feel mutual sympathy. All you need is a timely visit to the doctor and the prevention of STDs. Testing for chlamydia and a variety of other illnesses annually is the smartest decision. This way, you can protect yourself and your partner.

Mononucleosis

Overwork and constant stress lead to a weakening of the immune system. This is the shortest route to contracting mononucleosis. Unfortunately, this disease is accompanied by fever and sore throat. Sometimes students confuse early-stage mononucleosis with the common cold. But you shouldn’t ignore the symptoms and visit your doctor right away. Otherwise, you run the risk of bringing your body to critical exhaustion. In most cases, this disease occurs between the ages of 18 and 23. That is why timely examination and prevention of overwork is the best way to identify the disease in time.

Accidental Injuries

This problem is most common among athletes. If you play football or other sports games, the risk of injury increases many times over. Moreover, even being on campus can carry a certain level of danger. You may not see the step, stumble, and dislocate the joint. In some cases, even fractures and displacements of bones are possible. That is why it is very important to train your body to avoid sudden movements and rush actions like jumping from a height or sliding on a wet floor.