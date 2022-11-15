What disappoints fans about Princess Diana in the fifth season of “The Crown”?

November 9, 2022: This was the date when Netflix graced the lives of British royal patrons with the 5th season of The Crown. It is noteworthy that this is the first season after the death of Her Majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth II earlier this year. The fifth part tells about the intense years of the royal family’s life in the late 90s. From the marriage, romances and divorce of the Prince of Wales to having to deal with two presidents in this particular time period, the season gives an in-depth look at what was going on behind the doors of the royal castle.

Drama, imaginary conversations, and compelling stories, even about the characters in the series, have soured. Although the historical series has been praised by both fans and critics, there is one anecdote this season that seems to have disappointed fans. By now, the whole world knows that Season 5 covers basically everything that happened around the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. From the interview of Princess Diana “Panorama” to the exposure of the tampon scandal — the “Crown” has everything. However, there is one scene that fans are not very happy with.

Apparently, many Netflix viewers felt that they were disappointed by the “revenge dress” scene in the fifth episode of “The Way Forward” and expected to see more build-up to the iconic moment. For those who don’t know, the scene is based on a real moment from the life of 1994. It was one of the unforgettable anecdotes for the royal family when Princess Diana wore a black Christina Stambolian dress to dinner at the Serpentine Gallery after Prince Charles confirmed his romance with Camilla Parker Bowles. Since then, loyal Britons have considered this dress a symbol of revenge.

The Netflix original drama, unfortunately, didn’t cover this as deeply as the fans wanted, devoting less screen time to the event and therefore disappointing fans. Instead, the series juxtaposes this scene with the reaction of other family members to Prince Charles’ interview. Fans expressed their dissatisfaction on Twitter:

Meanwhile, season 5 of “The Crown” is currently streaming on Netflix.