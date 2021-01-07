What differentiates the use of Containers and microservices

There are two relatively new concepts that aim to modernize a company’s processes: microservices and Containers. These themes are increasingly attracting the attention of organizations that want to become efficient. But how do these two technologies relate and what differentiates the use of each one?

Before we understand the difference between the concepts, we need to understand how they work, because without this we will not be able to identify when to use each of the technologies.

Microservices

This term refers to an architecture adopted mainly in the creation of applications and has become popular with programmers for allowing some flexibility when developing software that was previously created in a monolithic way. When adopting microservices, each part of the software is not intimately connected, preventing a single failure or change in one point of the program to cause instability throughout the system.

Containers

This technology is changing the way IT operations are carried out, just as server virtualization did years ago. However, unlike this solution that has lasted for some time, Containers are blocks of spaces divided by Docker (main containerization methodology) and that share the same operating system.

The advantage of this approach is the use of fewer resources, since each Container does not have its own operating system. Thus, the applications are lighter and still offer portability, being able to run on an instance in the cloud or on a dedicated server, for example, since all have files, dependencies, environment variables, etc.