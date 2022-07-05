What did Monique Samuels do after leaving RHCP

Monique Samuels left after four seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac and has been living a busy life ever since. Viewers first met Monique when she was introduced as a new full-time housewife in the second season. She was immediately disliked by her colleague on the original RHOP, Giselle Bryant, and it took some time for other women to warm up with Monique too. However, Monique won and was able to establish close ties with women.

While working on the Bravo series, Monique was a controversial character. No matter how hard she tried, she couldn’t win over Giselle or Robin Dixon. Despite her close friendship with Karen Hueger and Candice Dillard-Bassett most of the time on RHOP, Monique felt like she was in “hit or run” mode. After her physical altercation with Candice in the fifth season, the cast turned away from Monique, as did Candice, her former close associate. Shortly after reuniting for the fifth season of RHOP, Monique announced her departure and has clearly not looked back since.

After leaving RHOP, Monique is thriving in a new reality show and in several of her companies. As mentioned earlier, during her time at RHOP, Monique is still selling her Mila Eve Essentials oils. The brand sells essential oils that are designed to provide various benefits (through Mila Eve Essentials). The benefits of these oils include improving physical and spiritual well-being, enhancing positivity, improving emotional well-being and can even help to revise the daily routine. Some of the additional products on Monique’s website, in addition to essential oils, include massage oils, bath salts and even skin care products. In addition to her brand of essential oils, Monique is still working on her podcast “Not for Lazy Moms.” On the radio show, Monique talks about motherhood and how everyone copes with it, as well as about relationships, career and self-care.

Despite the fact that Monique was asked to appear on RHUGT, she decided that at the time it was an inappropriate move for her. Despite the fact that Monique wanted to take a little break from reality TV, she returned earlier this year. In May, it was announced that the former RHOP star will appear in the new OWN series “Love and Marriage: DC” along with her husband Chris Samuels. The series is dedicated to them and other successful couples who are engaged in their business endeavors, personal lives and friendships in the District of Columbia, Virginia and Maryland. Monique exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that she thought this new series was “meant” for her as it’s about love and marriage. “That was the reason I came to the reality show. The platform I used to work on didn’t quite match this dynamic,” she added.

Having left The Real Housewives of Potomac almost two years ago, Monique is thriving away from the Bravo camera. Not only is her business booming, she also has a new show with her husband. It seems Monique has only been feeling better since she left.