What did Kimberly and Usman, the stars of the TV series “90 days of the groom” do in 2022

Kimberly Menzies and Usman “Sojaboy” Umar previously presented an unconvincing romance to fans of the 90-day Groom franchise, although the couple with an age difference surprisingly stayed together and are determined to continue broadcasting their unconventional romance. Kim’s mother, who lives in the USA, went to visit her online love Usman on the groom’s 90th day: up to 90 days to find out if he would date her. During the time between the filming of Kim and Usman, a lot happened, which surprised many fans of the 90-day-old groom.

Usman first appeared in “Up to 90 Days” with his ex-wife Lisa Hamme. Then he went back on a date with another elderly American woman when he talked about his online flirtation with Kim. Despite the fact that Kim was crazy about the Nigerian singer, Usman called her only his “potential girlfriend”. Then he forced Kim to prove herself in front of him. However, few viewers felt bad about Kim after she tried to get Usman to get close to her. While the couple seemed destined for disaster, especially after it was revealed that Usman was talking to his ex-girlfriend Zara, the duo will appear in the upcoming season of the 90-day Groom: Happily Ever After? broadcast at the end of August.

Somehow Kim and Usman defied the odds after filming “Up To 90 Days,” as the duo are still very much together in 2022. passionate. Usman and Kim maintain a long-distance relationship, while it also seems that Usman has mended his broken relationship with Kim’s son Jamal, with whom he had previously quarreled after making Kim cry during the episode “Tell-All”. Kim and Jamal were even busy in the franchise as the mother and son duo appeared on Pillow Talk to film their reaction to the current 90 Day Fiancé content.

Kim has coped with some difficulties, including the loss of her mother and criticism from angry viewers of “Up to 90 Days.” However, she seems to be in a good place and has a thriving relationship with both her son and Usman. Meanwhile, Usman is keeping up with his rapidly developing music career as the Nigerian singer releases and records new music. Usman also seems to be doing well in a long-distance relationship, which, oddly enough, is not overshadowed by new rumors of infidelity. However, many fans of the 90-day-old groom are still skeptical that Usman is actually in love with Kim, and not just using her affection for him to his advantage.

Although Usman and Kim shocked many fans of the 90-day Groom franchise by staying together, viewers are not very happy with the couple’s appearance in Happily Ever After. The spin-off of the franchise is intended for couples married on the 90th day to show how their relationship developed after they tied the knot. Few fans of the 90-day-old groom are interested in Kim and Usman’s relationship after the chaos they witnessed in “Up to 90 Days”.