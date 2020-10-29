What did Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki miss the most

With Supernatural coming to an end soon, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki are already nostalgic about not working together anymore. Here is what they will miss the most.

As we know, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki became lifelong friends after meeting on the set of Supernatural. Unfortunately, series aficionados will have to say goodbye to the two actors next November, since they will bow out after 15 seasons on the screen. A collaboration that will be greatly missed. Asked about it by TVLine, the interpreter of Sam Winchester said: “Working with Jensen gave me the confidence to surpass myself. I don’t want to say that I do not do the same with other actors and actresses but it’s less intense. If you play tennis for 15 years with someone you know how much you can push your limits. Whereas if you go on a course against someone you don’t. never played before you test the waters. With Jensen I can go as far as I can because I know he will do the same and we can bring out different aspects of a scene or different sides of what our characters are going through. . ”

During this same interview, Jensen Ackles spoke of his nice bond with his playing partner: “There is a nuance, I think, that he and I manage to achieve. Not only with our characters but with the relationship that these characters keep up with each other in every scene. Most of the time, those nuances aren’t even spelled out in the storyline, and that’s something we’re proud to be able to bring to our characters, to the story and the show. It’s something he and I don’t even really need to talk about. It’s details that come to us, sometimes right in the middle of a scene. We’re so at it. comfortable and available to each other that these kinds of moments happen all the time. I’m going to miss having that confidence in someone who allows me to live and enjoy those moments. ” Adorable confidences. And for more info on the duo, discover the mind-blowing story of the meeting between Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki.



