What did Jane whisper to Thor in “Love and Thunder”? Natalie Portman responds

Attention: spoilers for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”!

Actress Natalie Portman refers to what Jane Foster whispers to Thor Odinson at the end of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder.” In the fourth solo film of the series “Thor: Love and Thunder” Chris Hemsworth plays Thor again, Natalie Portman returns as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, and Tessa Thompson returns as the Valkyrie King. Director Taika Waititi is at the helm and also plays a cute Corga, Christian Bale plays the main villain, Gorr The Butcher is a god, Russell Crowe plays Zeus and appears as a guest from Guardians of the Galaxy.

Throughout the film, Thor struggles with both his love for Jane Foster and his jealousy of her brandishing her former magic hammer Mjolnir. Foster, in turn, struggles with incurable cancer, and also struggles with his love for Thor and takes on the role of a superhero, especially coming up with a good catch phrase. Sacrificing her life to help save Thor at the end of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Foster whispers to him what she considers her perfect catch phrase that viewers never hear.

In an interview with Cinema Blend, Portman addresses the whisper and whether there was a specific phrase she said to the God of Thunder after a sacrificial battle with Gorr, which exhausted the last of her strength. Portman says there was a certain line and that the scene was fun to shoot, but she remains tight-lipped about what that line was, saying she doesn’t intend to reveal it anytime soon. Here is a quote from Portman on this topic:

“Yes, this scene was very, very fun to shoot, and yes, there is a certain line in it, but I will never reveal it.”

Probably the most famous unheard whisper in the cinema belongs to “Difficulties of Translation” starring Bill Murray and Scarlet Johansson. In this film, directed by Sofia Coppola, Murray whispers a long dialogue to Johansson while the music is playing, not letting her understand what was said, leaving the audience at a loss to this day. It’s possible that Thor: Love and Thunder will also keep the whisper dialogue secret, although it’s always possible that Hemsworth, Portman or Waititi might let it slip at some point.

The presence of ambiguous moments, such as inaudible whispers or dialogue behind the scenes, can help enhance the mystery of any film, as well as leave the audience the right to decide what was said. While some viewers would prefer an accurate quote, many also appreciate the opportunity to formulate their own theory regarding what was said. The lack of an exact quote can be somewhat annoying, but it also helps to keep the discussion going, which makes the discussion interesting even after the movie has left theaters.